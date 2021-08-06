Desist from using our corporate logo for your own purposes – ECG to public

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana has urged the general public to desist from using its corporate logo for their own activities without its permission.



In a statement issued on Friday August 6, 2021 the power distribution company said its logo was a corporate representation thus no individual, group or organisation is allowed to use it without seeking permission.

“Management of the company wishes to caution the general public to stop using the ECG corporate logo with permission with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.



ECG in its notice served also pointed out that, it reserves the right to take legal action against culprits who will be found engaging in the unlawful act of using its logo’s for their own purposes.



