Desk created at passport office for Hausa speaking people - Ben Abdallah reveals

Ben Abdallah, Presidential Coordinator responsible for Inner Cities and Zongo Development

The Presidential Coordinator responsible for Inner Cities and Zongo Development has disclosed that steps have been taken to ensure Hausa Speaking people are not discriminated against.

He says currently, there is a desk at passport office where the needs of Hausa speaking people is given attention.



Hon Ben Abdallah says this is part of moves to ensure that people from Hausa extract are not discriminated against.



He was responding to comments by Dr Harun Zagoon and Alhaji Alhassan Sulley who suggested that people of Hausa and zongo extraction face discrimination as their citizenship is constantly challenged.



Hon Ben Abdallah was speaking at the Mallam Nainno Inaugural Lecture which was organized as part of activities to mark the World Hausa Day when he made this known.



He used the opportunity to remind the people in the zango communities to prioritize the education of their children because education will open several closed doors.

The International Hausa day is celebrated annually by people of Hausa descent across the globe.



To mark this year’s celebration, the Hausa people in Accra under the leadership of Sarki (Chief) Hamisu Bako, the Chief of Zango of Accra has organized series of activities which commenced on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with a commemorative lecture in honour of Mallam Naino, the first Hausa/Muslim to establish a ‘Zango’ community in Accra.



The event was graced by Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim of ICODEHS, Zongo Chief for Greater Accra, Chief Yahya Hamisu Bako, Alhaji Osman Yunus who is Technical Advisor at the office of the Vice President and several other dignitaries.



Other activities lined-up for this year’s International Hausa Day include, a local wrestling competition (Dambe) on Friday August 26, 2022 and a Soccer Gala on Saturday August 27, 2022.



This year’s celebration will be climaxed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 with a Durbar which will have full participation from people across the various zango communities in Accra.