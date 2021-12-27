‘Desmond Tutu’s death could only have been divinely scripted’ – Mahama

John Mahama and the late Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is dead

He was 90



Mahama in a tribute said his passing was divinely scripted



Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogised the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mahama, said the late Archbishop was an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion.



“I have heard with sadness the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a foremost son of our continent.



“He was an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion. God calling him to rest during this sacred period of Christmas could only have been divinely scripted, with him having lived a full life, dedicated to God and humanity.

“Desmond Tutu aside from being an uncompromising figure against apartheid in South Africa and all forms of injustice anywhere they occur, is also famously remembered for his saying: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.



“If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”



“While we all grieve his demise, we can keep his memory alive by offering to be the voice of the voiceless or the silenced just as he was, and not by keeping mute in the face of injustice.



“This way, the memories of him and many others like him, will never die but continue to live in our hearts and through our noble actions. May his soul rest well in eternity,” Mahama's Facebook post concluded.



Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died aged 90.



His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Tutu’s death marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” he said.



Tutu was one of the country’s best-known figures at home and abroad.



A contemporary anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu was one of the driving forces behind the movement to end the policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948 until 1991.



He was awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system.



