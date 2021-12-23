Desperate road contractors storm bank over delays of payment

Sone contractors at the bank premises

Contractors call on government to ensure payment of arrears

Over 100 contractors stranded



Contractors want monies paid before Christmas



Some contractors have stormed the head office of the Fidelity Bank to demand payment for jobs done for the government more than four years ago.



The contractors revealed that the government through the Roads and Highways Ministry said the payment would be made via the mentioned bank, two months ago, but they have still not been credited.



A report by journalist Michael Akronfi stated that the situation had compelled the frustrated contractors to again storm the bank's head office to agitate their displeasure of overdue payment.

The President for the Progressive Road Contractors Association, Madam Juana Adjei, speaking to the journalist, expressed absolute displeasure on the way its members are been treated.



She, however, appealed to government to intervene for her members to be paid on time.



"All documentations from Roads and Finance Ministries are done and the contractors were assured payment by Fidelity Bank in three weeks but never happened. I kept receiving calls from my members that their accounts are yet to be credited which is a great worry especially at this festive occasion that everyone is supposed to buy items for their families and loved ones. I plead with Government to come to our aide to expedite the situation." sobbed Madam Juana Agyei.



Cherry Emmanuel, CEO for the Ghana Chambers of construction industries, also expressed great worry about how is treating them concerning their payment.



"I can't understand why after contractors, borrowing money from banks, family and friends to execute Government's contPresident Fidelity Bank has refused to pay us after Government's directives. I plead with president Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene before Fidelity Bank disgraces him. We have few days to Christmas and contractors have nothing to tell our families, why do they treat us as beggars?" he queried.

Some of the aggrieved contractors who spoke to newsmen said, they have been made to sign several documents for the past two months at the same bank but have received nothing, making them desperate in the yuletide.



They also bemoaned that they had to raise funds to pay their creditors and workers as well leading to a strain with their finances.



The contractors thus called on the government and president of the Republic to intervene for them to be paid.