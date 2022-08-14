Despite Media’s Adakabre Frimpong takes on Special Prosecutor over Labianca scandal

Adakabre Frimpong Manso, the host of ‘Me Man Nti’ on Neat FM

Adakabre Frimpong Manso, the host of ‘Me Man Nti’ on Neat FM has mounted a spirited defence of under-fire Council of State Member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh who has been implicated by the Special Prosecutor for some alleged corrupt activities involving her company Labianca Company Limited.

Adakabre holds that Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh acted within the confines with the law with her request to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority for a reduction of the benchmark values for her imported goods.



Adakabre Frimpong justified that the Member of the board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority chose a better option instead of laying off staff as cost of importation of goods has skyrocketed.



He slammed the Office of the Special Prosecutor for going after the lady over what he viewed to be a paltry GHC1million when others in the importation business are doing worse.



“The things going are ridiculous. I want to give the Special Prosecutor an assignment. He has no idea what’s going on in that sector. Special Prosecutor said advance ruling is part of the operation of customs. He agreed that the woman imports stuff of certain threshold.



“The issue is that La Bianca is owned by a lady under 55 years who has been candid with her suppliers. She employers 500 Ghanaians so when the duty increased, instead of sacking her staff, she petitioned customs for a reduction. She requested a 40% to 50% reduction but Customs gave her just 5%.

“There is a company on the Graphic Road, Special Prosecutor should go and investigate them. There are about 500 companies, he should investigate them. He claims he was petitioned to investigate so I’m now giving him information,” he said.



Background



The owner of the company who applied to the Customs Division for the acceptance of the values of frozen foods it intended to import in 2017.



Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh was interviewed by the Special Prosecutor’s Office as the beneficial owner and Chief Executive of Labianca and in respect of whom, the complainant had alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in favour of Labianca.



Her company was one of the two companies, including Rafano Frozen Foods Company Ltd, which applied for the acceptance of values of frozen foods from the Customs Division of GPHA.

According to the OSP, an amount of GH¢1.074 representing a deficit in import duties was discovered as the total revenue shortfall.







KPE