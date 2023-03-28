Despite abysmal outcome; we can find way to benefit Ghanaians – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and former deputy Minister of Finance

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says he is disappointed with the outcome of the secreting voting on six new ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo.

This comes on the back of the approval of all the six ministerial nominees by the President on Friday March 24, 2023 through secret balloting in the chamber.



At the end of secret voting, Kwabena Tahir Hammond who is the nominee to the Trade and Industry Ministry secured 154 Yes, 116 No votes. Mr. Bryan Acheampong, nominee to the Ministry of Agriculture had 167 Yes, 98 No votes and the rest of the nominees namely Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam, O.B Amoah and Dr. Stephen Amoah were all voted for by majority decision.



This outcome has created huge disbelieve among the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a statement the Minority Leader reiterated his disappointment with a section of his colleagues on the Minority side who he felt has left him down in the voting.

“To say I am profoundly disappointed with the outcome of yesterday’s proceedings is an understatement. While it is true that we did not achieve the desired reduction in the number of ministers under this government, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank the over 100 NDC MPs who worked tirelessly to represent the will of the majority of the Ghanaian people.



“These MPs have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society. Their tireless efforts to push for a reduction in the number of ministers are a testament to their dedication to our shared cause,” Mr. Ato Forson stated.



He continued: “While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, I believe we can still work together to achieve our goals. I remain hopeful that, by continuing to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration, we can find a way forward that benefits all Ghanaians.



“Once again, I want to express my disappointment, but I am also grateful for the efforts of those who worked to represent our collective vision for a better Ghana. Let us continue to strive towards a brighter future.”