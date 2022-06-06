Despite being NDC, I did my National Service in Aliu Mahama’s office – Sam George explains

Sam George speaks on The Delay Show

Ningo Prampram MP talks about his upbringing in Nigeria



Sam George says he is NDC by birth



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George has revealed how hard work ensured that he was retained as a National Service personnel at the office of former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



The lawmaker narrated that despite completing his first degree in Agric Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in 2005, it wasn’t until 2007 that he applied to do his service.



Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, he chronicled his academic history which started in Nigeria where his father was working at the time.



“I did all my nursery, primary, secondary (education) in Nigeria. It was when I was going to university that my father decided that I should return to Ghana citing rise in cultism and strikes in Nigerian universities.

“When I completed KNUST, I didn’t do my National Service immediately, I completed in 2005 but I did my service in 2007,” he said explaining that he had returned to Nigeria hoping to find a job and start post-varsity life there but he was unsuccessful.



“(In 2007) I applied for the National Service and I was posted to Office of the President. When we got there, we were 10 and were split – five to President Kufuor’s office and the other to Vice President Aliu Mahama’s office.



“They asked for political affiliation and all that and I stated clearly that I was NDC but I was good at my job, everybody wants a good person,” he stressed.



Aliu Mahama served as Ghana’s Vice President between January 2001 to January 2009 under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration.



Watch Sam George’s interview on the Delay Show:



