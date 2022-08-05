Despite many obstacles, ‘I'm proud of the can-do spirit of Ghanaians’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed admiration for the fighting spirit of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the event to mark the Founders’ Day celebration on Thursday, the President said “I am proud of the can-do spirit of Ghanaians.”



He explained that, even though there are some difficulties facing Ghanaians, they are determined “not to be bucked down by events and allow the circumstances and challenges of today to shape our collective future.”



He added, “since the attainment of Independence 65 years ago, we have bemoaned the fact that our nation has not lived up to its vast potential. In countries such as those in South East Asia that is Korea and Malaysia which gained their Independence around the same time as we did, but have outstripped us in terms of development. In spite of the many obstacles we had to surmount."

President Akufo-Addo noted the impact of the novel COVID-19 on Ghana's economy but stressed that things got worsened with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine war.



However, the “government has outlined a series of measures including seeking the assistance of the International Monetary Fund in the short term to help repair our finances."



“we will revive and revitalize the nation back on the path of economic growth,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.