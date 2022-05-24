Details: GIMPA area, other portions of Achimota Forest that belong to the Owoos

The area behind GIMPA is part of the areas belonging to the Owoo family

After establishing that the Achimota Forest lands were acquired from one Owoo Family by government of then Gold Coast in 1921, the Lands Commission has emerged with series of press releases to the public, seeking to establish details about the release of the land.

The ministry has also sought through its publications to determine how much of the land belongs to the said family and outline specifically which identifiable areas have been marked to be degazetted and given to the family.



In its latest press statement signed by the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the ministry indicated that the family currently owns some Three Hundred and Fifty-Five point Four Six Six acres (355.466) acres out of the One Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty-Five (1185) total acres of the Achimota land.



In the detailed press release, the ministry also noted that some portions of the Achimota Land which were formally requested for by the Owoo family – including the portion of the land adjoining the Nogahill hotel area along the Tetteh Quarshie Mallam Motorway were unavailable.



Reasons given by a Special Committee set up by then Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mike Hammah in 2011 as to why the said requested portions were unavailable included the fact that these areas were ‘prime sections of the Reserve where the forest is richest’.



Which areas on the Achimota land belong to the Owoos?



Per recommendations by then CEO of the Forestry Commission Samuel Afari-Dartey who was chair of a Special Committee constituted by then Lands and Natural Resources, Mike Hammah in 2011, the following peripheral portions were given to the Owoo family;

The area opposite GIMPA up the University of Ghana boundary



The area bordering the Agbofu Community adjoining the Forestry Commission Regional Office and behind the staff bungalows.



These portions according to the statement measure 118.023 acres (48,017 hectares).



After another letter from the Forestry Commission on May 3, 2018 to the Owoo Family indicating that portions of the land leased to them were ecologically sensitive areas requiring critical protection by the Commission, the following lands were withdrawn and replaced.



Lands in the “Nursery and Seismology Station” areas previously leased to the family were withdrawn and in place, portions of the Forest behind the GIMPA wall around the Railway Station was given to them.



Another portion known as the ‘Island’ located near the roundabout on the George Bush Highway was also added to the portion of land for the Owoo family.

Below is the full statement detailing the acreage of the degazzeted land:







