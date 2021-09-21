Details of Opanyin Kofi Nwiana Ngolomah, father of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president

• Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the first President of Ghana

• His father was a goldsmith



• Nkrumah’s father was called Opanyin Kofi Nwiana Ngolomah



Opanyin Kofi Nwiana Ngolomah was the father of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Nkrumah’s father was a goldsmith by profession.



He hailed from Nkroful in the Nzema East, now Ellembele District of the Western Region.

Due to his profession, Opanyin Ngolomah moved to live at Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Wassa Fiase Traditional area where he practiced his goldsmith business.



While at Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Opanyin Ngolomah met and married a woman by name Elizabeth Nyaniba, a fishmonger and a petty trader.



A few years after marriage, Opanyin Ngolomah returned to his hometown, Nkroful, with his wife.



Whilst at Nkroful, Opanyin Ngolomah and Madam Nyaniba were blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Francis Kwame Ngolomah [Kwame Nkrumah].



The couple lived at Nkroful for some time until young Kwame Nkrumah attained school-going age.

In pursuit of his goldsmith business, Opanyin Kofi Ngolomah and his wife left Nkroful together with their son Kwame Nkrumah and stayed at Half Assini.



While pursuing his education at the Government Training College, now Achimota School in 1927, Kwame Nkrumah lost his father.



The sudden death of his father made things difficult in terms of finances, but with all the hardship, Nkrumah managed to graduate from the college on 1930.



A white priest who couldn’t pronounce Nkrumah’s name properly changed his name from Francis Kwame Ngolomah to Francis Kwame Nkrumah.



Facts in this article was told by Awulae Agyeifi Kwame II, Omanhene of the Nsein Traditional area, who was interviewed by the Ghanaian Times newspaper in 2009.