Details of how Airport MD was sacked while addressing parliament committee

My appointment has not been terminated, GACL MD

MD of Ghana Airports Company, Yaw Kwakwa sacked



The parliamentary committee meets McDan, Ghana Airports Company Limited



While the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) Yaw Kwakwa was addressing the parliamentary committee on the impasse between McDan and the Ghana Airports Company Limited, a letter of his dismissal was leaked on social media.



Yaw Kwakwa got hint of the dismissal after a journalist asked about his views on the development.



In shock, Yaw Kwakwa responded by stating that he was unaware of his purported dismissal.



“I don’t know what you are talking about, my appointment has not been terminated. I don’t know about it but when I get to that bridge I will cross it,” he told the journalist

The said letter signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah reads, “his Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated."



Even though the reason for the sack was not stated, the letter comes after the GACL ordered McDan Aviation to suspend the use of the KIA Terminal 1 until further notice.



“We refer to our earlier discussions and subsequent directive to suspend the inauguration of the private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport until all necessary operational requirements and obligations are met.



“We note with concern your failure to comply with the directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal.



“Management has subsequently directed the suspension of your use of Terminal 1 until further notice,” a statement signed by the Managing Director of the GACL Yaw Kwakwa said.



The GACL later granted Mac Dan the permit to operationalize the Private Jet at Terminal 1 at the KIA.