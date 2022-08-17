Details of how OWASS boys caused trouble on campus emerge

The three OWASS students were arrested for attempting to snatch a taxi

Three boys identified as students of Opoku Ware Senior High School allegedly attempted to snatch a taxi cab from its owner on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The three boys, aged between 17 and 19, were later arrested by police in the Ashanti Region for the crime.



In a statement reacting to the arrest of the students, the management of Owass confirmed the identities of the boys as students.



“After the headmaster was informed, a delegation, comprising the Assistant headmaster (Administration), Assistant headmaster (Domestic), the school chaplain and counsellor and the senior housemaster and his deputy were sent to the police station to identify whether or not the boys were students of OWASS.



“When the boys were brought for identification, it came out that they were indeed students of OWASS. They were Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), and Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664). The third suspect who had absconded was identified as Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76),” the statement signed by the Secretary of the school’s Disciplinary Committee, Agyemang Duah Bismark.



The management noted that the three students at the time of their arrest had been withdrawn from the boarding house and had a history of deviancy and insubordination.



“Akwasi Adu Donkor and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo were withdrawn from the boarding house on the same day for the following offences: Breaking bounds at night; Wearing unprescribed attire in the school; Fighting in the school.

“After this, both students have been habitual absentees and Adu Donkor was reported to the headmaster by his English teacher, Mr. Agyemang Duah Bismark. His parents were subsequently called to bring the boy to school and he was warned to desist from such acts.



Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo on the other hand was brought to the Disciplinary Committee again for assaulting a fellow student and he was punished for that.



“Owusu Appiah Raphael was also withdrawn from the boarding house for stealing on countless occasions from his colleagues at the dormitory,” the statement added.



Despite their withdrawal from the boarding house, the students are said to have continued with their deviant behaviour.



Owusu Raphael, even after his withdrawal from the boarding house, according to the school, appeared before the disciplinary committee with four others ‘’ for wrongful entry into someone’s house at TUC” and also had “been hiding in the dormitory despite his withdrawal from the boarding house.”



“The day before his arrest, he was brought to the D.C. for stealing tins of sardines at the dining hall and causing mayhem during supper time even though he was a day student and did not have the right to eat supper at the school,” the management of OWASS said.

The school noted that several attempts to reform the students proved futile.



“Their parents have been invited to the school on several occasions to discuss the behaviour of their wards with them. It is sad to report that the father of Raphael Owusu Appiah insulted the then Assistant headmaster, Mr. Akwasi Oduro Boateng and nearly fought him.



“He claimed the Assistant headmaster hated his son and wanted him to be withdrawn from the school,” the school said.



Describing their arrest as sad, the management of OWASS emphasised that the boys, though students, at the time of their arrest, were supposed to be in the care of their family and not OWASS.



Background



The three arrested final year students on Friday, August 12, 2020, reportedly sought the services of a taxi driver under the pretext of travelling to the Lancaster Kumasi City, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, in the Nhyiaeso suburb.

The three boys upon reaching the Rattray Park area impressed on the driver to hand over the ignition keys to them or risk being stabbed.



A struggle for the keys ensued between the suspects and the driver. Eventually, the vehicle hit a wall along the Ridge Police Station and the Royal Golf Park Junction. The incident attracted onlookers who helped to effect the arrest of the suspects.



