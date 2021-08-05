Details of the Saglemi housing project agreement the Government of Ghana signed

Saglemi housing project

• Saglemi Housing project agreement signed between the GoG and the states that the project will be done in four phases

• 668 housing units were completed out of a total of 5000 housing unit



• Collins Dauda and four others are facing 52 counts of causing financial loss to the state



The Saglemi Housing project has been trending because of the commencement of the prosecution of Collins Dauda, a former minister of Works and Housing. Some public officials as well as some two businessmen are also being prosecuted for willfully causing financial loss to the state.



Per the documents filed in court, a proposed 5,000 housing unit agreement was signed between the Government of Ghana (GoG) but only 668 housing units were completed.



The completed houses, the Attorney General (AG) says are not habitable.

The AG added that despite an amount of $196 million spent on the project, the work at the site is only worth $64million.



But details of the agreement sighted by GhanaWeb states that the contract agreement signed between the Government of Ghana and Construtora OAS Ghana says the 5,000 housing units will be completed in four phases.



On January 4, 2013, an agreement was signed between the Government of the Republic of Ghana, represented by the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing aka the Employer, on one hand, and Construtora OAS Ghana aka the contractor.



The agreement states:



“Whereas by a letter to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning dated June 28, 2012, Ghana Home Loans has indicated it willingness to disburse funds to a stipulated account held by the employer and the contractor to offset Government of Ghana’s liability and Ghana Home Loans shall be responsible for the marketing of the project and will deposit all pre-sale amounts into the stipulated accounts for use in funding payments under the project for future phases.

“Whereas the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing has agreed to provide the site, located at Saglemi, Greater Accra Region, with an area of 2,172 acres (the site). The contractor and the ministry have agreed that the project will be executed in four phases of approximately 500 acres each, incorporating the infrastructure and layout for the four phases and that this phasing be incorporated into this agreement.



“Whereas the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing has indicated a possible site for urban regeneration of a specific inner-city site (the additional site) to be determined and provided by [the] ministry for which the contractor will design, procure and construct on the instructions of the employer in tandem with the intricacies and complexities in urban regeneration.



“Whereas the contractor offers to design, execute and complete the works and remedy any defects therein in conformity with this agreement for the sum of two hundred million USD only excluding applicable taxes and duties, hereinafter referred to as “the contract price” or such other amount as may be ascertained under this agreement.”







