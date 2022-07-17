Details on how delegates allegedly took ‘big cash’ from John Boadu and his boy Abanga but rejected them

John Boadu and Fuseini Abanga

The flow of money to delegate voters at the just-ended New Patriotic Party Delegates Conference in Accra did not influence voters as they rejected John Boadu and his boy Fuseini Abanga.

On the youth front, Abanga who was tipped as favourite ahead of Salam Mustapha due to his extravagant spending jamboree, lost by more than 60 votes.



Salam was elected National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party at the end of the day, polling 255 as against Abanga’s 191.



The following is the breakdown of the keenly contested youth election:



Fuseini Abanga 191



Salam Mustapha 255



Pope 120

Prince Kamal 101



On John Boadu, events on the ground showed Lawyer Justin Kodua was going to defeat him squarely. Several party members of the New Patriotic Party are now revealing and guessing why they think John Boadu, incumbent NPP General Secretary lost woefully to Justin Frimpong Kodua although he outspent the latter.



Justin Kodua defeated John Boadu with more than 300 votes to poll over 2800 votes as against John Boadu’s over 2500 votes and heavy spending.



Sources familiar with the development told MyNewsGh.com that thousands of cedis were allegedly shared by John Boadu last-minute to Delegates with the hope of tilting the tide in his favour but failed; whereas his boy Fuseini Abanga had been spending from the very day he joined the youth contest.



Mr. Abanga made mining a central theme of his youth campaign promising to introduce the youth to community mining while allegedly sharing Ghc1000, Ghc2000 and sometimes as much as Ghc5000 to Delegates.

MyNewsGh has been reporting how Party members and Delegates ascribed various reasons for John Boadu’s defeat citing his lack of respect for Party grassroots, and his mafia tactics among others as reasons for his defeat.



The signs of his defeat were clear when the party Delegates hooted at him and Chairman Wontumi at the Accra venue of the conference.



The reasons for the defeat are listed as Arrogance, selective campaign, not helping the grassroots of the party among others.



Many party members said they only saw the humility of John Boadu only at the conference venue. Before then, they had a view of him as being arrogant and unapproachable.



Party functionaries including even Members of Parliament and Constituency executives lament how John Boadu doesn’t even pick up their calls or reply to their messages.



Many of them were waiting for him to teach him a lesson.



Also John Boadu’s relationship with socialite Afia Schwarzenegger is also believed to have gone against him. Afia Schwarzenegger claims John Boadu is on her speed dial and she often calls him to clarify gossips he is privy to.



At a time he refused to pick up party members' calls, it was annoying for Delegates that Afia Schwarzenegger had easy access to him than them.



Afia said she called him when her beef with Wontumi started to ask him if he was not there when Wontumi offered her a job.



Pictures and videos of John Boadu are since trending while people mock him for his defeat.













