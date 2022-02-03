Detaining Captain Smart is a violation of his rights – Amaliba

A private legal practitioner, Mr Abraham Amaliba has questioned the decision by the National Security operatives to detain broadcast journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) and one other person.

Speaking in interview with Alfred Ocansey on the News 360 on Tv3 Wednesday February 2, Mr Amaliba said “The conduct of the security agenciy is a violation of the fundamental human rights of the accused persons. Once the court granted them bail all that the security agencies needed to do was to place the two accused persons at the registry of the court and then go straight forward to inspect the homes of the sureties. If they had done that they would have returned in good time to ensure that they execute the bail bond.



“What they did was to go and be explaining to their bosses. That is not what the court said .Their bosses had nothing to do with what transpired at the court.



” The court is higher than their bosses and so, once the bail was granted it was for them to ensure the accused persons did not leave wherever they are sleeping today because by so detaining them, it is an affront to their fundamental human rights.”



His comments come after the host of Onua TV Morning Show, Captain Smart, was together with another staff of Onua Tv, detained at the National Security office.



This followed a hearing at the Circuit Court in Accra today Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Captain Smart and Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy), were arraigned before the Circuit Court 6 in Accra Wednesday, February 2. The court granted the two bail after they had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.



The court granted them bail around 10:45am and the investigator who handled the matter took the four sureties to verify their places of abode.



The two gentlemen were first taken to the National Security office and they stayed there for three hours in the name of briefing the coordinator of what had transpired at the Court.



After three hours at the National Security, one officer (Eric Osei) went with the four sureties to verify their places of abode. This process delayed until the court closed, hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.



The court closed at 4 pm by which time the officers who had gone for verification had not returned and so the officers took the two suspects to National Security and then to the Ministries Police Station where they were kept for an hour.

The National Security officers came for the accused persons with the explanation that they had order from above to bring them back to the office of National Security.



Captain Smart is host of Onua Maakye on Onua FM/TV.



