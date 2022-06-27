12
Menu
News

Detractors using propaganda, lies to cause disaffection for Cathedral project - John Kumah

Video Archive
Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Work on National Cathedral project stalled

Government facing backlash for investing public funds

North Tongu MP promises to make more damaging disclosures about project

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has accused persons against the National Cathedral of Ghana project of employing among others, lies and propaganda against the project.

In an interview on Joy News' Newsfile programme, he tasked the Christian faithful to keep faith with the project and to support it fully.

“I would want to encourage us, as citizens and Ghanaians, especially the Christians who see value in the National Cathedral. This is not the time to run away because somebody has raised concerns,” he said.

“There is so much propaganda…people are throwing in all sorts of things including lies. I just recently heard that we paid some $50,000 to Sonnie Badu for his appearance at one of the fundraising events for the National Cathedral which turned out to be false. He has come out to deny it.

“I believe people are doing this to cause disaffection for the National Cathedral,” the MP for Ejisu stressed.

On the topic of accountability, he reiterated that all concerns will be addressed in due time.

“We will at the right time respond to the concerns. We will continue to engage, we want to be prudent as possible and accountable in all the issues that have to do with the National Cathedral and so we are going to look at those issues and come out with correct and appropriate responses,” he added.

The project has come under intense public scrutiny as a result of disclosures that state funds are being used for the project considered President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God amidst Accra's perennial flooding and an economic downturn.

According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project.

Meanwhile, construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: