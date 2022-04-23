4
Menu
News

Develop Abura Dunkwa – Chief to government

85812838 Chiefs of Abura Dunkwa

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The chiefs of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region are complaining about the lack of basic infrastructure and other social amenities befitting the status of a district capital.

According to the chiefs, the town is deprived of job opportunities to absorb the teeming unemployed youth.

In addition to this, he said there is no standard market centre for farmers to trade their produce – a situation that affects production – as farmers are discouraged from producing more to fend for themselves.

Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II, the Odikro of Abura Dunkwa, made these comments at the celebration of the annual Odumkwa festival.

In his address at a durbar of chiefs, he said: "Apart from this old market which was built in the 60s, it’s sad to say that there hasn't been any other modern marketplace to boost economic activities of the people in the area".

Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II urged the government to expedite action on the one-district-one-factory project currently ongoing in the area and furnish the facility with the requisite machinery to become useful and serve the intended purpose of securing jobs for the youth.

He further commended the Assembly for having commenced work in earnest for the reshaping of untarred roads in the town and appealed to the contractor to add drains on the shoulders.

Nana Asokwa Kwegyir II used the opportunity to implore the government to consider adding the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital to the Agenda 111 project and equip it with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure efficient healthcare delivery for the people.

He thanked the MP for his numerous contributions to the hospital but asked for more of such gestures from other public-spirited individuals to augment the government’s efforts.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah