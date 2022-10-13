Develop action plans on business and human rights – Experts to African leaders

Stakeholders at the first African Union Business and Human Rights Forum

Stakeholders at the first African Union Business and Human Rights Forum have called on African countries to start the development of their National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights to curb human rights abuses.

The stakeholders made the call at a two-day African Business and Human Rights Forum in Accra.



The forum, organised by the AU and over 10 partners, including Friedrich Ebert Stiftung attracted 344 participants in-person and 661 virtually.



Various groups, including Civil Society Organisations, Academia, Trade Unions, Employers Associations, Human Rights Institutions and international organisations, were represented at the forum.



Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, AU Commission, said there was a need to begin the NAP process to curb human rights abuses on the African continent.



Adeoye was represented by Mr. Issaka Abdou, Head, of Governance and Human Rights Division, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, AU Commission.

He said that states and businesses should adopt Business and Human Rights (BHR) content in their operations.



Adeoye added that they should incorporate the UN Guiding Principles (UNGPs) into NAP.



Ambassador Simone Giger, Switzerland's Ambassador to Ghana, who spoke virtually, said that the protection of human rights from abuse would enhance productivity, boost profit for entrepreneurs and also improve the image of the business.



Ambassador Giger noted that the UN had clarified the responsibilities of the states and businesses in implementing BHR.



She said that the importance of the forum was to further provide an understanding and broad-based approach to the implementation of BHR.

She added that through collaboration, the implementation of action plans and human rights challenges would be addressed.



The Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaa, said that Ghana was on course to implement NAP on UNGPs. Ms. Diana Dapaah listed the objectives of NAP and urged businesses not to see the plan on human rights as an attack.



According to her, it should be embraced as a worthy partner that would promote human rights course.



The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights are principles that set standards and expectations for how businesses should function and respect human rights. The UNGPs, under three pillars, also dictate how stakeholders should operate in the protection of human rights to curb abuses.