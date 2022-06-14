Develop vaccines to fight future pandemics, Covid-19 not out of the woods yet - UHAS VC to African leaders

UHAS VC, Professor John Owusu Gyapong

Health Experts are calling on African leaders to unite and develop the capacity for the local manufacturing of vaccines to help fight future pandemics.

The health experts say Africa and the entire world is not completely out of the woods with Covid 19 hence effective measures should be implemented to protect lives.



The Health Experts made the call at a Public Lecture at the Central University to examine the impact and aftermath of Covid.



According to assessments by Health Experts, African Continent could not manifest the doom that was predicted for the Continent due to the countries strategies at fighting the pandemic, an achievement which has been highly commended by other world leaders.



The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho Professor John Owusu Gyapong commended Ghana and the African Continent for overcoming the pandemic.

Speaking at a public lecture at the Central university to assess the impact of the pandemic, Professor Gyapong said "Ghana is not out of the woods, hence it is important to continue practicing the Covid 19 protocols and also government needs to strengthen the health care systems and structures”.



He opined that the youth should be good will ambassadors.



He called on African leaders to unite and develop a vaccine against future pandemics



The lecture is the second in the series of lectures organized by the central university on the theme ” Covid 19, is Ghana out of the woods?”.