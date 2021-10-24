Development of wet lands near Tarkwa wood village cause harm to residents.

Correspondence from Western Region:

The relocation of the Tarkwa Wood Village from Karekwanano to Essaman Kakraba has attracted lots of development in the area.



People have started developing lands in the area so that they can also benefit from the services of the wood sellers and other related businesses.



While these developers are thinking about making gains from the wood sellers, residents of Essamn Kakraba and Borborbo in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality are unable to sleep anytime it rains.



This is because, some of the developers have filled up water ways such that when it rains, the water doesn’t get a free flow, causing flood in people’s homes.



According to residents in these areas, with the help of the Assembly Member of the area, they have organized a communal labour to desilt drains in the area to bring a lasting solution to the problem.



However the communal labour did not yield the desired result because the waterways ahead of the drain have been blocked.

Residents are always anxious anytime it rains because they fear their homes will be flooded.



Speaking in an interview, the Assembly Member of the Area, Hon Michael Abeka, he explained that the issue has been a major challenge.



He explained that “ I have reported the issue the chiefs since they sold the land to the developers so that something is done about it”.



“NADMO officials have also been informed to come a look at the situation and suggest the best way to handle it, so that the people will be free”, he added.



