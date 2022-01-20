Diallo Sumbry hosts Dr. Ashley Milton on the next episode of Diaspora Link

Dr. Ashely Milton is the founder & managing director at She Grows It. In this episode, Dr. Ashely talks about her first experience in Africa and shares with us what brought her to the continent.

She talks about juggling her lifestyle and traveling between continents, living, investing, and vacationing in Africa for over a decade. According to her, the Year of Return opened doors for the Diaspora to connect and return to their heritage.



She’s a proud graduate of a Historically Black College & University(HBCU). We call this episode in class with Dr. Ashley Milton.



About



Diaspora Link is GhanaWeb TV’s latest program presented by co-creator Diallo Sumbry, who is Ghana’s first African American Tourism Ambassador and the co-architect of Ghana’s Year of Return.



The pan-African program is jointly produced by GhanaWeb TV, The Adinkra Group, and Apples and Pears Ltd to highlight the breakthroughs of returnees in Africa and to explore their successes.

The host, Diallo Sumbry, brings on board his experiences in Africa as the author of A Smart Ghana Repatriation Guide and President & CEO of The Adinkra Group to enlighten pan-African audiences.



He sits with selected guests from the Diaspora who have moved to an African country or are doing business in Africa to take a deep dive into their journey. The guests come from all walks of life and each guest has a unique story.



Diallo Sumbry believes that by shining the light on individual stories of common people as opposed to stories of the ultra-wealthy and privileged influencers, the pan-African community will derive inspiration to be able to make their transition to Africa, find success and make an impact.



This episode airs Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



