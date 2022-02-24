Diallo hosts Jonathan Akuamoah next on episode on Diaspora Link

CEO and founder of NGO Team CSR Ghana, Jonathan Akuamoah, shares his views on the Black Diaspora and its help to Ghana on the next episode of Diaspora Link.

Elaborating further, he stated that Ghana and other African countries are a change in dynamics for the Diaspora.



Highlighting the police killings and brutality happening in the states, Jonathan Akuamoah tells Diallo that it is a good thing for the diaspora to know that they have options to be able to come to Ghana and other African countries to feel love, peace and experience great opportunities.



Jonathan Akuoamah also gives us insight into philanthropy work with his NGO, Team CSR Ghana.



He tells us how Team CSR Ghana has been able to create over 60 boreholes in villages in Ghana over a 2year span with help from colleagues.



“Everyone started donating, we reached the goal of 24 boreholes and kept on at it till we surpassed it to 60 in 2years,” Jonathan Akuamoah said.

He added, “I am proud to say we have built 60 boreholes in 60 villages around Ghana in 2years.”



