Dialoguing with Western Togoland Group an endorsement of lawlessness - Security Analyst

Security analyst, Adib Saani

Security analyst, Adib Saani has noted the members of the Homeland Study Group who staged last week’s attacks in the Volta region have been emboldened because they were left off the lock when they were arrested.

He said from day one, the issue should have been dealt with swiftly in accordance with the law.



He has also shot down suggestions that the group should be engaged through dialogue since that will legitimise their activities.



Security Analysts, Colonel Festus Aboagye and Prof. Kwesi Anning believes dialogue with leaders of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation, is the best way government could resolve the recent reprehensible actions taken by the group.



The group wants the Volta Region and parts of northern Ghana to be an autonomous country with the name, Western Togoland.



He said the attacks were disturbing because the group is becoming more audacious.

He stressed we were sitting on a time bomb after the group first came p[ublic to demand their independence.



Meanwhile, he has asked the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah to resign because there was an intelligence failure in dealing with the issue.







In his view, we ignored the early warning signs and thought this was all a joke. We arrest and release, re-arrest and release again, adding,



despite the presence of intelligence officers, they have largely failed to gather actionable intel in real-time.

He has also underscored the need for a permanent detachment stationed within the enclave of the Adomi bridge and the dam since they are high-value targets that we cannot trade-off.



Members of the secessionist group in the early hours of Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked major entries into the Volta Region.



But Adib Saani speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm said the group should not be treated with kid gloves because they have threatened the security of the state.



