Dialysis services: Reopening of Korle-Bu renal unit depends on cash – Management

File photo: A picture from a renal unit

The Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says the resumption of outpatient services at the Renal Unit is contingent on resources as the facility remains closed despite agreement to reopen.

Management is unable to tell when the facility will be reopened despite efforts in consultation with stakeholders.



A visit by GHOne TV’s Evelyn Araba Aidoo at the facility showed an empty Renal Unit with only medical staff in the wards on Monday 6th November 2023.



The facility was scheduled for reopening after its closure in May this year, keeping patients away and unable to access dialysis facilities.



Speaking to GHOne News off-camera, Public Relations Officer of Korle Bu, Mustapha Salifu, explained the unit was closed due to under recoveries of funds which amounted to an already 4 million cedis debt, leading to shortage of consumables, forcing the facility to impose restrictions on dialysis services to only patients under emergencies those already in admission.



The PRO says the hospital will officially announce the reopening of the unit in due course.

Since May 22, 2023, the unit had been inaccessible to outpatients, compelling them to seek dialysis services elsewhere, mainly in private healthcare facilities.



The unit on September 27 this year, announced an increase in the cost of dialysis treatment per session from GH¢380 to GHS¢765.42.



However, following public outcry, this price hike was put on hold, with management explaining it had not approved the new cost of the services.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, had instructed the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to promptly reopen the unit, following a promise by the presidential advisor on health that the government would help the facility absorb its 4 million cedis debt.