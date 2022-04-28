Diaspora Link: Ahaspora CEO takes her turn on Diaspora Link

Diallo hosts Christabel Dadzie on the next episode of Diaspora Link

CEO and founder of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie, takes her turn on Diaspora Link to share insights into her organization that’s bridging the gap between Ghanaians from the diaspora and Diasporans.

Miss Dadzie hosted by Diallo Sumbry on this episode of Diaspora Link explained the origin of the name Ahaspora which was a nickname given to her by her mom. Ahaspora is a combination of "Aha" which means "Here" in the Twi dialect of the Akan language and "spora" which is the stem of Diaspora.



She also talks about a conference she held c+alled the Ghana Action Forum to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Ahaspora. This was held on March 3 and 4, 2022, virtually and at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra under the theme, Bridging Home and Abroad for Ghana’s Development.



Catch the full interview this Sunday exclusively on GhanaWeb TV

Watch Diaspora Link every Sunday at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.







