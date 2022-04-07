Diaspora Link: Catch the next episode of Diaspora Link with Siphiwe Baleka

Founder of Baleka Method, Siphiwe Baleka takes his turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.

In this conversation, Siphiwe tells GhanaWeb how he retired early to follow his dream of becoming the first-ever oldest Olympic truck swimmer.



Baleka narrated that the process to connect with his African Heritage and get other people to follow suit in Guniea-Bissau led him to meet the minister of sports.



He added that the minister offered him the chance to swim for the Guinea-Bissau team in the Olympics.



Siphiwe Baleka explained at that point in his life he was not competitive enough to compete to win a gold medal but he was fast enough to compete and not finish in last place.



Siphiwe Baleka has been on an amazing life journey. From a state swimming champion at the age of ten, an Olympic hopeful at Yale University, a globe-trotting student of life, a national champion Masters swimmer, Ironman Triathlete, and "fittest truck driver in America", a successful personal trainer who The Atlantic called "The Fitness Guru of the Trucking Industry", and now an award-winning weight-loss coach and motivational speaker, Siphiwe Baleka has become a leading figure in the optimal health movement.

Watch this Episode of Diaspora Link on 10 April 2022 exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



You can also catch all fresh episodes every Sunday at 5 p.m GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.







