Diaspora Link : Diallo Sumbry hosts Keren Johnson on Diaspora Link

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Keren Johnson is an Entrepreneur and a Youth Advocate, She takes a seat with Diallo Sumbry for the next episode of Diaspora Link.

In the discussion on this episode, Keren tells Diallo how she was called 'a white person' - 'Obroni' in Ghana for the first time.

According to her, she is a very pan-African woman who takes pride in the Pan- African Culture and being black. She stated that this was the first time she has had to confront the identity politics of being called a white woman instead of the proud black woman she is.

She went on to tell Diallo that not only has she had to confront this identity politics on a daily basis to figure out where she actually fits in in society.

"You get to the African Continent where you go like my brother and they go like I don't know you," she said.

Keren expressed her satisfaction with the 95% who embraced and understood her and pointed out that the other 5% were reluctant too.

Watch this episode Sunday, April 17th exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.

You can also catch all fresh episodes every Sunday at 5 p.m GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



