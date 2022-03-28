1
Diaspora Link: I prefer business in Africa to America - Elijah Mukkram

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elijah Mukkram a Real Estate Developer and the founder of Creative Spaces Africa takes his turn on the 11th episode of Diaspora link.

It was an insightful conversation on GhanaWeb TV as Elijah Mukkram took the host through his life and business journey in Africa.

He told Diallo Sumbry that he came to Senegal 20 years ago and that was his first time in Africa.

He told GhanaWeb that he got an invitation to come to Senegal from a priest who helped him through his problems with prayers at that time.

Going further into the conversation, he gave insight into his business in Atlanta Georgia as a real estate developer and how he expanded the business to Senegal and now, Ghana.

Watch the full interview exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



You can also catch all fresh episodes every Sunday at 5 p.m GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.

If you want to be the next guest on Diaspora Link, click on the link to sign up.

