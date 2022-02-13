Diaspora Link: Ike Anderson opens up on his reason for moving from Jamaica to Ghana with family

The Chief Visionary at Exploring Legacy, Ike Anderson joins Diallo Sumbry for this episode of Diaspora Link. Being a Jamaican initially based in the US, he tells us his reasons for moving to Ghana with his family.

Mr. Anderson elaborates that his family decided to travel to countries that make up their DNA and after DNA tests and several travels, they finally landed in Ghana for their sixth destination.



A stay that was supposed to last for two weeks turned into a month and a half as they couldn't get enough of the Ghanaian culture.



He also shared that his family travelled to 21 more countries making it 27 before eventually settling in Ghana.

