Diaspora Link: Kwab Asamoah gives an insight into how Kustom Looks came about

Kwab Asamoah the CEO of Kustom Looks takes his turn on Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV.

Kwab Asamoah, born in Kumasi, told GhanaWeb why he moved back to Ghana after leaving for the United States when he was 9 years old.



He told Diallo that he relocated to the US at the age of 2 when his parents left for the US.



Getting deeper into the conversation, Kwab told Diallo that he got the idea to start his business Kustom Looks when he realized he was spending too much money on buying and altering suites to fit him.



He explained to GhanaWeb that he was not interested in getting into this business because at that time he was doing well in I.T.



Kwab Asamoah told Diallo that he was connected to a tailor in DC by a friend who supplied him with suites at a lesser price.



Through this, he got the idea to supply the diaspora with well-tailored suite, bringing about the birth of Kustom looks.

"It took a year for me to realize there was a business opportunity here in Ghana," Kwab said.



