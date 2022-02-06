Diaspora Link: Muhammida El Muhajir gives insight into her stay in some African countries

Diallo Sumbry and Muhammida El Muhajir have an interesting conversation on the 4th episode of Diaspora Link. Muhammida El Muhajir is the Director of Strategy for WaxPrint Media.

Muhammida speaks about being a proud alumna of Howard University and shares her journey in Africa - from Kenya to Nigeria to Ghana.



According to Muhammida El Muhajir, she did not connect instantly with Ghana like she did with Nigeria.



She tells host Diallo that she quit her corporate job and came to Ghana in 2003 to further her education in International relations for five months, at the University of Ghana Legon.



Muhammida after a while returned home to Brooklyn following her five-month stay in Accra, Ghana because she did not have an exciting experience during her first stay.



Going deeper into the conversation, Muhammida gives us insight into how many countries she has visited in Africa. These include Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco and Togo.

