Diaspora Link: Nadu Placca talks about tracing her lineage on Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nadu PLacca a Global Event Architect takes the next seat on Diaspora Link.

In this episode, Nadu gave us a breakdown of her background and how she has been tracing her lineage since she came back to Ghana.

She told Diallo that her grandfather changed their family name to Placca because the full meaning of the name was fat Placca and that wasn't amusing to him.

Nadu Placca opened up about tracing her lineage, she stated that it's interesting to learn about where her forefathers came from.

She revealed to GhanaWeb that her first time in Ghana was when she was coming for her Grandfathers funeral at the age of 4 she noted that this was her only real connection to Ghana at that time.

This and a lot more on Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch Nadu Placca's interview below:



Watch Diaspora Link every Sunday at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.

If you want to be the next guest on Diaspora Link, click on the link to sign up.

