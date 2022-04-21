0
Diaspora Link: Steven McDonnough is next on Diaspora Link

Steven Watch Diaspora Link with Steven McDonough

Thu, 21 Apr 2022

On the next episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry hosts Steven McDonough, a Certified Global Business Professional.

He talks about the many opportunities one can get in Ghana. According to him, Ghana has a lot of good things that remain unexplored and untapped. "anything you're into you can get it here with additional flavor," he said.

He further stated that the details and creativity that, people in Ghana put into production you won't find in other countries and that's what makes it the best.

He went on to give advice to the Diasporans who are looking to start a business in Ghana not to invest if they are not willing to lose. "If you go all in be ready to pack and go home," he said.

Watch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV this Sunday at 5pm.

Catch all fresh episodes every Sunday at 5 p.m GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV.



