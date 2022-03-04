Diaspora Link: There's a magnet that pulls you to Ghana - Viola Labi

Entrepreneur and CEO of Woven World Wide, Viola Labi takes a turn on Diaspora Link with Diallo Sumbry.

She told GhanaWeb all about her journey to Ghana from Toronto, her career, and her family background.



"I was 8 when I came back to Ghana and left when I was 19 around when Ghana turned 50," she told the host.



Being pure Akan, Viola told Diallo that both her parents are from Larteh, but she was born in Toronto.



She disclosed to Diallo how she and her sisters had to travel back and forth from Toronto to Ghana to check on their parents because they had an early retirement.

