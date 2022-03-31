Diasporan citizens of Poase-New Takoradi donate equipment to New Takoradi Health Centre

Medical curtains are among the donated items | File photo

Source: GNA

Citizens of Poase-New Takoradi resident in the USA, UK and Europe, in collaboration with their local counterparts have donated medical equipment to the New Takoradi Health Centre.

The group also gave a facelift to the electrification at the centre and the Bassamkrom community.



The gesture formed part of developmental projects earmarked by the Poase-New Takoradi Development Association for the community.



The medical items included two sets of window curtains to the female ward, male ward, post-natal ward, labour/delivery ward and the female planning office, one filled oxygen cylinder and flow meter.



The rest are three bedside screens, six drip stands and a weighing scale with body marks index to the centre to facilitate qualified health care delivery.



At the ceremony, Mr Simon Kwesi Essien, a resident from New Takoradi who lives in the USA, said the indigenes of Poase-New Takoradi in the Diaspora, came together on a common platform to plan for development back home as their quota to complement government’s efforts to spearhead development of the area.



In that regard, Mr Kwesi Essien appealed to residents of Poase-New Takoradi to lend the required support to their siblings in the diaspora to bring development to the area.

He noted that “if those ahead of us who travelled abroad had started this humanitarian gesture, Poase-New Takoradi would have seen massive development by now.”



Chairman of the Poase-New Takoradi Planning Committee, Mr J.E.Ackah said in 2008 some Poase-New Takoradi citizens resident in Brescia, Italy upon a request of management at the health center, donated hospital equipment and accessories made up of 12 hospital beds, 16 mattresses, 10 beside lockers, a wheelchair, 21 inches Television set and quantities of syringes, gloves, among others.



He lauded the team spirit of Poase-New Takoradi citizens in the USA, UK and Europe who had also followed up with six additional electric poles and a few new fittings and bulbs added to the existing ones to brighten the streets and surroundings of the health facility in February 2022 after contacting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Mr Ackah also commended the Poase-New Takoradi World group who turned its attention to the defective lighting system inside the health centre, which saw the replacement of several electric lamp holders, sockets and bulbs and additional new ones fixed at necessary points in the wards and other places to enhance working at night.



Mr Ackah said the Planning Committee of the Poase-New Takoradi Development Association would continue to liaise with the World group to support the Centre with the necessary items to facilitate good health care delivery for citizens and beyond.



The Physician Assistant at the New Takoradi Health Center, Dr Jennifer Tetteh who received the items on behalf of management and the centre, expressed gratitude to the Poase-New Takoradi Development partners in the Diaspora for their support to raise standards of the health facility.

She admitted that with efforts by the government and assistance from the Poase-New Takoradi Development Association, the centre could boast of adequate facilities to cater for the health care needs of the people.



Dr Tetteh pledged to put the medical equipment to effective use in a bid to transform the health center.



The Odikro of New Takoradi Nana Abekah encouraged the indigenes of Poase-New Takoradi in the diaspora to do more to develop the area as the population was fast increasing in the area which demanded a befitting hospital to cater for the health care needs of the people.



The Assembly Member for New Takoradi, Mr Gilbert Afriyie stressed the need to strengthen the Association to become more vibrant to accelerate development of the area.



The health Centre was unveiled by the late Mrs Gladys Asmah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi and Minister for Women and Children’s Affairs on November 30,2004 as a HIPC benefit.