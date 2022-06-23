Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?

President Akufo-Addo disembarks from a private jet in Kigali

President Akufo-Addo in Rwanda for CHOGM 2022

Dozens of Commonwealth leaders in attendance



Akufo-Addo arrived in Rwanda from Belgium



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrived in the Rwandan capital, Kigali in the evening of Wednesday, June 22, 2022 to attend an international summit.



The president and his delegation are in Kigali for the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM 2022.



President Akufo-Addo flew into the Kigali International Airport from Brussels where he attended a European Union summit.

The Rwandan airport company tweeted a photo of his arrival with the caption: “H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana this evening landed at the Kigali International Airport for #CHOGM2022.”



In the photo, Akufo-Addo is seen having descended from a private jet that has a German flag towards its tail.







Earlier in the day, postings on Rwandan state media portals showed the arrival of First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo who used a Ghana AirForce jet for the trip.



The most recent update on the presidential jet was in late May 2022 when Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul announced that the jet was due to undergo repairs in France.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Nitiwul said "By the end of this month, we will not have a presidential jet because the one we have is going to France for re-service; it’s one of the reasons the President will not use it for four to five months."



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been religiously tracking the president's travels which he described as ultra-luxurious disclosing that he mostly used chartered luxury jets that cost the tax payer millions of cedis.



