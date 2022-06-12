Did Akufo-Addo’s govt lie to Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral?

The National Cathedral is to now cost $300 million, according to recent updates

For many citizens of any country, when national edifices are to be built, or are being built, they embrace them with open arms, bearing in mind the benefits such edifices or projects would bring to their country.

In Ghana, the plan by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build a National Cathedral, amidst several objections by Ghanaians, has not been received by everyone positively as most people irrespective of their religious and tribal beliefs hold that the putting up such edifice is not a priority for the country at this point.



But none of that is stopping the president from fulfilling his personal pledge to God.



Launching the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said that just as it pertained to Solomon’s dedication of the first temple to God as taught by the Bible, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.



“Rather, and again like Solomon on that occasion, the building of the National Cathedral is to serve as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for his blessings, favour, grace and mercies on our nation, and to give me an opportunity to redeem a pledge I made to Him before I became president,” he said.



When completed, the $350 million National Cathedral will include the largest Bible Museum in the world, among other components that will make up its unique features.



“We are going to build the biggest bible museum in the world in terms of space, content and technology…If Ghana is able to build this cathedral, it’s going to be very iconic…” Reverend Kusi Boateng, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, said in December 2021.

But it has emerged that the president is not quite telling Ghanaians the truth when it comes to the construction of this momentous national edifice.



Rev. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a one-time General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, stated amidst several concerns about the construction of this national edifice and its funding, that the government would not finance the project.



“Our understanding of this national cathedral…I have had a conversation with the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi, and my understanding is that it is the churches that are going to build this national cathedral. In his words, government is going to facilitate…but what will go into the facilitation as at now we don’t know,” he said.



This view by Reverend Opuni was confirmed by the government in its evidence submitted to the Supreme Court in the case of James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr. V. Attorney General.



New details shared by lawyer, Samson Anyenni on his Facebook page, show that the government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, may have ‘lied’ to the Supreme Court on what role they would play in the construction of the National Cathedral.



According to the document, the government had told the Court that it would only provide the land on which the construction would take place, while the actual financial work on the edifice is left to the churches of the country to undertake.

"We rather see the government's plan to build a National Cathedral and the setting up of the Hajj Board as the desire of the state to provide for social cohesion and unity in a country where 88.8 percent of its population is predominantly Christian and Islamic. We find this to be in tune with the political and social objectives as set out in the Directive Principles of State Policy under the provisions of articles 35 and 37 of the Constitution, referred to by the Plaintiff. We take note that the Government has maintained a consistent theme about the unifying effects of the Cathedral on Ghanaian Christians. So far its contribution is to provide land for the cathedral, and the actual construction to be sponsored and financed by the churches," the document said.



However, evidence provided by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shown otherwise.



According to the MP, who is also the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, on October 29, 2020, Ken Ofori-Atta, at the request of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, gave authorization for the release of GH¢142.7million towards the construction of the national edifice.



It is now a big question of whether or not the government lied to the Supreme Court on what it would do to make this National Cathedral come to life.



