Did Madina MP delete tweet 'celebrating' Dormaahene's 'truth and honesty?'

Francis Xavier-Sosu, Madina MP

As irresponsible as Francis-Xavier Sosu could be, he stoked fire by openly celebrating Dormaahene over the respected Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a Facebook post.

Shortly after making the insulting post, the National Democratic Congress legislator for Madina Constituency quickly deleted the post which was already captured by the lens of Wontumionline.



The post by the NDC MP which deliberately drafted to extol Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman II and ridicule the powerful Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II read:



Truth and Honesty.



The next generation will celebrate you. His Royal Majesty with the people at heart. This is life of impact and influence.



The now deleted post by Sosu





In recent times, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has stated that he will not compel anyone to kneel to him.



During the first Council Meeting in the Ashanti Region, the Asantehene stated that he plans to give those eager to work for him a makeover.



Otumfuo also declared that he would work relentlessly to ensure that places in Bono East under his jurisdiction received the best possible treatment.



“If you are unable to fight for Asanteman, please vacate the seat to allow others to do so. If you are incapable of making the sacrifices made by our forefathers, you do not deserve the seat.

“Bono East, as well, anyone attempting to raise his or her shoulders must exercise caution; it is not permitted under my watch. If you assert that you are a man, I assert that I am also a man. And in 1948, my uncle raised you up with Drobohene.” Otumfuo revealed.



“If you say today that no one can make the other a subject, then tell me who here is making the other a servant. “No one has enslaved the neighbor,” he emphasized.



It follows the Dormaahene’s apparent challenge to the Asantehene’s control over parts of Dormaa.



The Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman II has earlier asserted that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has no jurisdiction over any part of his traditional realm in the then-Brong-Ahafo Region.