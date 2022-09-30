Did NDC people rather cheer Akufo-Addo? – Agbodza mocks Okraku Mantey

Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu

Deputy Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, is among the few government appointees who has a totally divergent view on the recent incident where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was reportedly booed.

In interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, Okraku Mantey said he was at the Black Star Square for the Global Citizen Festival but did not hear any boos except cheers.



“I was there. Until I left there and came home the following day, I didn’t know he was booed. I didn’t hear the chants, the shouts. I didn’t hear all that.



"I was with the president, his family, the Accra Mayor and the security team throughout the event. The crowd was too huge that it could have happened on just one side,” he stated during the interview.



His views are contrary to the New Patriotic Party's position that the boos and jeers were orchestrated by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, referencing the deputy Minister's view that he only heard cheers for the president asked whether that meant it was the NDC members at the venue who were cheering the president.

In a tweet dated September 28, Agbodza asked: "Oh this is a new twist… It means the NDC organised the ‘CHEERING’ ?



"If so, then I guess President Akufo Addo must thank the NDC and encourage them to do more cheering…," he added.





If so, then I guess President Akufo Addo must thank the NDC and encourage them to do more cheering…???? — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) September 29, 2022

Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square to witness the concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.

As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



Watch how the booing started:





About the Global Citizen group and its festival



Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.



The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.



The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







SARA