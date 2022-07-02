Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1,000,000 donation from the Pentecost Church?

National Cathedral dominates news headlines for wrong reasons

North Tongu MP says project mired in corruption and irregularities



Board of Trustees call on Ghanaians to support the project despite issues



The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana project earlier this week addressed Ghanaians on raging issues on the project.



Among others, they answered questions and concerns raised by citizens, laid out their plans to raise funds for the project and also directed the Presidency and relevant Ministeries to also give clarity on issues that relate more to them.



A major highlight of the statement issued under the hand of Apostle Opoku Onyinah was the presentation of a breakdown of how much churches across the country have donated since 2017.

Sums donated ranged between GHC500 (from the Holy Love Temple on December 13, 2021) and GH¢500,000 (from The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters in April 2022) with the total amount donations put at over GH¢2.2 million.



Record 1 million cedis donation announced



In April 2022, the National Cathedral's official Facebook page announced a donation from the Church of Pentecost.



The amount involved was reported as GHC1,000,000 "presented on Thursday April 7th, 2022," adding that it was "in fulfilment of a pledge of an annual budgetary allocation to the National Cathedral project."



The cheque for the amount was presented by the Church's Apostle Alexander N. Y. Kumi-Larbi and the Director of Finance and Administration, Apostle Lawrence Otu Nyarko and was received by one Rev. Ebenezer Saka Ameyaw – Cathedral Project Church Relations.





Full post of the donation:



The Church of Pentecost presented a cheque of GH¢1,000,000.00 (One million ghana cedis) towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



The cheque, presented on Thursday April 7th, 2022, was in fulfilment of a pledge of an annual budgetary allocation to the National Cathedral project.



The cheque was received on behalf of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees by Rev. Ebenezer Saka Ameyaw – Church Relations.

Presenting the cheque was the General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander N. Y. Kumi-Larbi and the Director of Finance and Administration, Apostle Lawrence Otu Nyarko.



