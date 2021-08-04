Did TB Joshua die because he criticised the National Cathedral? - A Plus fires Eagle Prophet

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus

• The Eagle Prophet is an advocate for the building of the National Cathedral

• He claims death will befall anyone who will oppose the building of the National Cathedral



• A-Plus maintains that all humans will die someday so he will oppose it



Ghanaian social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has taken a swipe at the Eagle Prophet, founder of God’s Crowns Chapel over his comments that anybody that criticizes the Building of the National Cathedral will die a mysterious death.



Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, better known as the Eagle Prophet was quoted by Accra-based Hot FM to have said that people who are opposing the Building of the National Cathedral will face the wrath of God.



He claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's quest to build the Cathedral was a command from God.



"…building the national cathedral was a command from God to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; anyone who speaks against it will die miserably or be put to shame by God, "the Prophet said.

These utterances from the Eagle Prophet triggered a response from Kwame A-Plus who has labelled the Eagle Prophet as "foolish" for making such a statement in the public domain.



A-Plus asked the Eagle Prophet if the late TB Joshua’s death was a result of his opposition to the building of the National Cathedral.



He wrote, “Foolish man!!! If I die you live forever? Did TB Joshua die because he criticized the national cathedral? Everybody will do! Stop fooling!!!







