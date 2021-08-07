Did he have a house when he joined politics? - NDC man 'fires' E.T. Mensah

A member of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Benjamin Essuman claims his party helped former NDC lawmaker, Enoch Teye Mensah to be “who he is today”.

According to him, the veteran politician’s claims that there is “too much indiscipline” from especially the youth in the party is “totally unacceptable”.



“How old was he when he joined politics?...did he have a house when he joined politics?...when he was joining government was he not a youth? ” he questioned.



Benjamin Essuman has also filed a petition against Mr. E.T Mensah after his interview with Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana.

To him, E. T. Mensah who is also a member of the Council of State spread falsehood about the party in his interview – hence, a need for the party to sanction him.



