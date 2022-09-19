Did you kill Queen Elizabeth? – NDC member questions Akufo-Addo’s decision to attend funeral

NDC founding member, Alhaji Sani Mohammed

A founding member of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Sani Mohammed, has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s decision to grace the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II amidst Ghana’s current economic challenges.

According to Alhaji Sani, there are pressing issues locally that the president needs to focus on instead of travelling to London for the funeral.



He added that while the president hurriedly attended the Queen’s state funeral, the royal family has never attended the funeral of any Ghanaian.



“You’ve gone to London, are you the one that killed Queen Elizabeth? When did they attend our funeral? I’m aware over 500 heads of state have attended the funeral but he has a lot of problems in here.



“As a president, you’ve been given all the powers but you can’t command your officers to protect us yet you’re preaching ‘if you see something say something’. Is there anything bigger than galamsey?” he quizzed.

President Akufo-Addo is part of some 500 world leaders who received invitation to attend the funeral of the late Queen.



Born on April 21, 1926, the late Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, acceded the British throne at the age of 25 and ruled for 70 years.



She died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



GA/DA