Didn't you tell your husband you were receiving allowance? - John Boadu asks Lordina Mahama

Former President John Mahama has been criticized for comments made regarding First and Second Ladies' salaries.

Mr Mahama in a Facebook post rejected the payment of monthly salaries, describing the Ntiamoa-Baidu Committee's recommendation as "inappropriate".



The former President also questioned the decision to recommend the payment of monthly salaries pegged at the level of a Cabinet Minister to both the First Lady and wife of the Vice President, asking: “and why did Parliament also approve this recommendation without a review?”



Reacting to this in a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who expressed shock at the former President's comment, wondered if his wife, Lordina Mahama told him she was receiving an allowance when she was the First Lady.

"This is coming from someone who has been a President before; he was the leader of the opposition party and you would expect that he knew all of this...but to deliberately mislead the public...maybe his wife didn't tell him she was receiving an allowance...to deliberately mislead the people it is possible that his wife didn't tell him of her allowance" he opined.



Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Mrs. Lordina Mahama to refund her allowance.



