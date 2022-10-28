Diesel hits almost GHC20 per litre with petrol selling at over GHC17

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased, again, at some fuel pumps in less than two weeks.
For instance, at Petrosol, petrol is selling at GHS17.48 per litre while diesel is going for GHS19.89.
Also, Engen is selling petrol at GHS17.54 per litre and diesel goes for GHS19.44.
The new prices took effect on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.
The mainstream oil marketing companies, Goil, Shell and TotalEnergies, are yet to effect any price changes.
