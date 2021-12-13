Digitalisation agenda continues to achieve results – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Danbkwa Akufo-Addo has said the dDigitlasiation agenda of his government is achiving good results.

He said the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) service recorded 146% growth in the first to third quarter of 2021.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been championing the digitalization agenda as part of efforts to boots the local economy.



At a recent public lecturer he delivered,Dr Bawumia said,“Easily one of the most depressing visits I have paid to a government office during my time as Vice President was to the Births and Deaths Registry headquarters. There clearly was insufficient investment in the institution. It was messy and it was sad.

“It turned out that the Births and Deaths Registry had three separate databases as registers for births and deaths and these databases were in silos. It is not surprising therefore that corruption and fake birth certificates thrived in this environment.



“Thankfully, the process of digitization of the records is almost complete and the three databases have been cleaned up and integrated. Furthermore, we are integrating the births and deaths register with the databases of Ghana Health Service, National Identification Authority, Ghana Statistical Service, Immigration and the Police so that the record of births and deaths should be consistent across all these databases.”



