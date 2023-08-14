Digitalise assets declaration – Dormaa East MP to Auditor General

Paul Twum Barimah is the MP for Dormaa East

Paul Twum Barimah, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, has called on the Auditor General to digitalise assets declaration to make it accessible online.

According to him, computerizing assets declaration by public officials makes them easily accessible to the general public and individuals can update it at any time when the need arises.



Paul Twum Barimah believes that if the Auditor General complies strictly with the assets declaration regulations, a lot of people will be put behind bars for non-compliance.



His comment comes on the back of the Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money which is being probed by the office of the Special Prosecutor to identify the source of her wealth.



Speaking with the media in Parliament, the Dormaa East MP asserted that if the Auditor general implements the computerization of the declaration of assets, it will help to hold government officials accountable with respect to their assets.



“I think it is important that the Auditor General comes out clear for us to know how we can do this. And I am calling for them to as soon as possible computerize this declaration. Give me a code, and let me be able to sit behind my machine and open it and update it. If I update it and submit it, I can’t alter it and that is the way…And if they are saying they are going strictly by law, I can confidently tell you that there are a lot of people who will be put behind bars,” he stated according to Citinewsroom.com.

There have been numerous calls for the source of Cecilia Dapaah’s funds to be established amid speculations that her wealth was ill-gotten.



The office of the Special Prosecutor is conducting an investigation into the case to identify culprits and ascertain the source of Cecilia Dapaah’s wealth.



