Digitalise for efficient operations – Lands Ministry tasks OASL

Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) has been charged to fully digitalize its operations to ensure effectiveness and promote efficiency.

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, said digitalizing OASL operations as well as acquiring more regional and district offices would complement efforts to bring land administration services to the doorstep of Ghanaians.



Opening OASL’s 24th Annual Review Conference, held at Akosmbo on Tuesday, he reiterated the important role of the Office in Ghana’s socio-economic development and the need to make it more effective.



The event was on the theme “OASL @25: Accessing the Past, Re-defining the Future of Customary Land Administration.”



Mr Owusu-Bio said the Office, had over the years, mobilized the needed revenue mobilized for the development of schools, markets, community centers among others, by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



Based on this, he said, Ghana would chalk progressive socio-economic successes if appropriate strategies were put in place in the use and management of its natural resources.

The Deputy Minister disclosed that the Ministry plans to implement policies that would stimulate growth in the land and natural resources sector.



Among others, he said, one of the main policies was to liaise with the Ministry of Finance to secure clearance for the employment of more staff to support the agencies, particularly in the regions and districts.



Mr Owusu-Bio noted that it was the expectation of the ministry that the OASL would continue to collaborate with the Lands Commission to facilitate the establishment of Customary Lands Secretariat to improve customary lands administration at the local level to minimize land-related disputes and conflicts.



He assured OASL of the ministry’s necessary support in the establishment of mechanisms to help the OASL achieve its set mandate as enshrined in the enabling Acts and Regulations.



The Administrator of Stool Lands, Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah, said the purpose of the Annual Conference is to assess the activities of the previous year (2021), identify shortfalls and find ways to improve them.

She disclosed that during the year 2021, the efforts of the OASL culminated into mobilizing an amount of GH¢105,677,023.09 which is about 80 percent of their annual target.



She stated that 90 percent of the amount realized had been disbursed to their beneficiaries for development in the various communities and traditional areas.



Mrs Edumadze-Acquah noted that the conference would undertake a review of OASL Act 1994 (Act 481) towards developing guidelines for the use of Stool Land Revenue, finalizing on OASL Rent Application among many other issues.