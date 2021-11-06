Digitalization initiatives: Home kitchens turned into restaurants – Gideon Boako

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako

The Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says there is a boom in virtual means of trading in Ghana(e-commerce) among the youth courtesy government’s digitalization initiatives.

According to him, so many jobs have been created in the digital space that is even difficult to quantify, through social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and others.



Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dr Gideon Boako said young Ghanaians who hitherto did not have start-up capital to venture into businesses are able to skip the headache of acquiring huge capital for physical space or shops to ply their trade with the help of e-commerce.



“There are many people today who have turned their home kitchens into restaurants yet no one visits them physically to eat. They advertise using digital technology, receive orders using digital technology, receive payments using digital technology, and move their incomes to bank accounts using digital technology. This is how digitization is creating jobs,” he stressed.



His comments follow Dr. Bawumia’s public lecture on the government’s digitization drive at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2.

The Vice President touted the government’s achievements in its digitalization agenda.



According to Dr. Bawumia, interventions such as mobile money interoperability, digital renewal of National Health Insurance, implementation of the digital address system among others have significantly improved the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, some elements of the opposition NDC have discredited the much-touted digitalization feat achieved by government insisting the hours of the Fireside Chat spent by Dr Bawumia on the Digilazation drive was a complete waste of time.



“The speech was not important because we already have digitization in the country but the Vice President, as usual, decided to add some flamboyant and touchy words to make it seem nice, interesting and important,” Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has said.