Digitalization is good – Dr. Oduro Osae

Eric Oduro Osae Gh Eric Oduro-Osae, Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro-Osae, says the impact of the government’s digitalization effort is translating into economic benefits.

He explained that with time the system will no doubt improve the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking to Cynthia Boateng, Dr.Oduro-Osae called for more education on the processes and systems for people to appreciate what is being done.

Dr. Oduro-Osae was reacting to remarks by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia that digitalization is gradually paying off at the National Internal Auditors Conference in Accra.

